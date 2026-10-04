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'10 years ago, we were 44th': BFI chief Ajay Singh hails India’s rise after record Asian Games boxing show

India won six boxing medals at the Asian Games 2026, including three golds, making it the country’s most successful campaign in the event by gold-medal tally. BFI president Ajay Singh hailed India’s rise in boxing, saying the country has moved from 44th in the world to “the top of the world” in 10 years.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 12:26 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 12:26 PM IST
'10 years ago, we were 44th': BFI chief Ajay Singh hails India’s rise after record Asian Games boxing show
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'10 years ago, we were 44th': BFI chief Ajay Singh hails India’s rise after record Asian Games boxing show
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