/'10 years ago, we were 44th': BFI chief Ajay Singh hails India’s rise after record Asian Games boxing show

"Consistently, India has performed very well. And we feel that if we continue to prepare in this way, we will definitely win medals in Olympics. A consistent preparation is going on. Ten years ago, when I became BFI president, we were 44th in the world. Today, we are at the top of the world, ahead of everyone. In the same way, the preparation will continue. We should not be overconfident. We should try to work on our weaknesses."