Other Sports
MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS 2026 CONDOM SHORTAGE

10,000 Condoms exhausted in 3 days at Winter Olympics 2026; Governor of the region reacts...

The speed at which the supplies vanished caught the organizing committee off guard.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2026, 01:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The governor of the Lombardy region, Attilio Fontana, recently addressed the necessity of these supplies, defending the practice as a vital public health initiative.
  • Beyond the current shortage, the Milan-Cortina athletes' village offers a variety of amenities designed to help competitors relax between events.
Credits - Twitter

An unexpected logistical crisis has emerged at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics as organizers report that the initial supply of free condoms at the athletes' village has been completely exhausted. Just days into the competition, the stock of 10,000 packs is gone, leaving officials scrambling to secure more supplies amidst rising complaints from the participating athletes.

Unprecedented Demand

The speed at which the supplies vanished caught the organizing committee off guard. An anonymous athlete speaking to the Italian newspaper La Stampa highlighted the frustration within the village. "The supplies ran out in just three days," the athlete stated. "They promised us more will arrive, but who knows when."

The demand at these Winter Games has significantly outpaced the distribution strategy. According to reports from La Stampa, the numbers for these specific Games were notably lower than previous events. For instance, during the Paris Summer Olympics, athletes received 300,000 condoms, which averaged to approximately two per day for each participant. In contrast, the Milan-Cortina organizers provided fewer than 10,000 for the initial phase.

Official Stance and Historical Context

The governor of the Lombardy region, Attilio Fontana, recently addressed the necessity of these supplies, defending the practice as a vital public health initiative. In a social media post, he clarified that providing free condoms is an established Olympic tradition intended to raise awareness about the prevention of sexually transmitted diseases.

"If this seems strange to some, they're unaware of the established Olympic practice. It began in Seoul 1988 to raise awareness among athletes and young people about sexually transmitted disease prevention, a topic that shouldn't cause embarrassment," Fontana explained. The governor also referenced a viral social media video by Spanish figure skater Olivia Smart, who showed the supplies featuring the yellow Lombardy Region logo, noting that the village aimed to provide "everything you need."

Life in the Olympic Village

Beyond the current shortage, the Milan-Cortina athletes' village offers a variety of amenities designed to help competitors relax between events. The facilities include a high-end gym, recreational areas with table football and air hockey, and even a piano for entertainment. Athletes also have access to free vending machines stocked with smoothies and soft drinks.

However, the primary focus for the organizing committee remains the immediate replenishment of health supplies. While promises of new shipments have been made, a definitive timeline for the arrival of additional stock has not yet been announced. As the Games progress, officials are working to ensure that the "established Olympic practice" of health awareness can continue without further interruption.

