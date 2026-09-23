Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /12 Years, 3 Asian Games, 1 Heartbreak and redemption: Mirabai Chanu finally wins silver at Asian Games 2026

12 Years, 3 Asian Games, 1 Heartbreak and redemption: Mirabai Chanu finally wins silver at Asian Games 2026

Ace Indian lifter Mirabai Chanu finally won her maiden Asian Games medal after bagging a silver in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 12:38 PM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 12:38 PM IST
12 Years, 3 Asian Games, 1 Heartbreak and redemption: Mirabai Chanu finally wins silver at Asian Games 2026
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
12 Years, 3 Asian Games, 1 Heartbreak and redemption: Mirabai Chanu finally wins silver at Asian Games 2026
2
3
4
5