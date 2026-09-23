/12 Years, 3 Asian Games, 1 Heartbreak and redemption: Mirabai Chanu finally wins silver at Asian Games 2026

Mirabai has Olympic silver, a world title and three Commonwealth Games gold medals to her name, but the Asian Games podium had remained out of reach until Wednesday. At the 2014 Asian Games, she finished ninth on her debut. At the 2018 edition in Jakarta, she was forced to miss the competition due to injury. She appeared to have another opportunity in Hangzhou in 2023, only to finish a heartbreaking fourth after a thigh injury hampered her clean and jerk attempts in the final.