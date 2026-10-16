At an age when most teenagers are busy exploring their interests and planning their futures, 16-year-old Sharnya Kheruka from Mumbai has taken a step towards bringing the struggles and achievements of India’s para-athletes to a wider audience. Her book, Living Histories: Stories of Maharashtra’s Paralympians, has received appreciation from Devendra Jhajharia, president of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).
The book documents the journeys of Maharashtra’s para-athletes, highlighting the determination, resilience and challenges behind their achievements on the international stage. It features the stories of athletes, including Sukant Kadam and Sandeep Sanjay Sargar, who have represented India despite facing numerous obstacles.
PCI director Satyanarayan was also present on the occasion when Kheruka received recognition for her work.
Devendra Jhajharia Lauds Young Author's Initiative
Kheruka’s book brings attention to the personal journeys of para-athletes whose achievements and struggles often remain outside the public eye. While several of these athletes have won medals and represented India at international competitions, their stories have not always reached a wider audience.
'Living Histories' explores the experiences behind their sporting success, including setbacks, difficult decisions, years of practice and the determination required to keep going despite adversity. It also sheds light on the personal and physical challenges they have overcome while pursuing their ambitions.
The book aims to preserve these accounts and introduce readers, particularly young people, to the lives of athletes whose journeys can offer valuable lessons in perseverance and courage.
Para-athletes Sukant Kadam and Sandeep Sanjay Sargar, whose stories feature in the book, were also present alongside PCI director Satyanarayan during the occasion.
How A Sporting Injury Inspired Sharnya Kheruka
Raised in Mumbai, Kheruka was surprised to discover that the experiences of several talented para-athletes from Maharashtra remained largely unknown, despite their accomplishments at the international level.
The realisation inspired her to document their journeys and share them with younger readers, allowing their experiences to serve as a source of encouragement for the next generation.
Explaining the inspiration behind Living Histories, Kheruka said sport had always been an important part of her life, while an injury sustained during sporting activity changed the way she viewed setbacks.
"When I spoke to these Paralympians and heard their stories, I was deeply moved by their courage, gratitude and determination to pursue their dreams despite the challenges they faced," she said.
Kheruka added that she was surprised to learn that several of the athletes had represented India internationally and won medals, yet very few people knew about their journeys.
She began to wonder how many other children were unaware of their achievements and the obstacles they had overcome. This motivated her to write the book and bring their stories to young readers.
Through her work, Kheruka hopes to show that difficult circumstances need not prevent people from pursuing their ambitions. The book highlights how determination and courage can help individuals overcome barriers and continue working towards their dreams.
By documenting the lives of Maharashtra’s para-athletes, the 16-year-old author has sought to give greater recognition to the people behind the medals, ensuring that their struggles and achievements receive the attention they deserve.
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