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  • /16-year-old Sharnya Kheruka's book on Maharashtra's para-athletes wins praise from PCI chief Devendra Jhajharia

16-year-old Sharnya Kheruka's book on Maharashtra's para-athletes wins praise from PCI chief Devendra Jhajharia

When an athlete wins a medal on the field, people see only a few aspects of their achievement. People often remain unaware of the struggles behind their success, painful failures, difficult decisions and hours of relentless practice. A book that brings these untold stories to light is now gaining attention.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 04:58 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 04:58 PM IST
16-year-old Sharnya Kheruka's book on Maharashtra's para-athletes wins praise from PCI chief Devendra Jhajharia
Image Credit: Special Arrangement

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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16-year-old Sharnya Kheruka's book on Maharashtra's para-athletes wins praise from PCI chief Devendra Jhajharia
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