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3rd T20I: England name unchanged playing XI for crucial clash against India

England have retained the same playing XI for the third T20I against India men's national cricket team at Trent Bridge after taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Led by Harry Brook, the hosts have backed the side that secured a four-wicket win in Manchester as they look to strengthen their advantage over the reigning T20 World Cup champions.

Published: Jul 06, 2026, 07:34 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 07:34 PM IST
3rd T20I: England name unchanged playing XI for crucial clash against India
Image Credit: IANS

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