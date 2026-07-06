/3rd T20I: England name unchanged playing XI for crucial clash against India

Sooryavanshi was stumped off Will Jacks on his highly-awaited international debut, coming at the expense of Sanju Samson, after hitting two sixes. It took knocks of 49 and 43 from Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma to take India to exactly 190. Harry Brook-led England chased down the target with an over to spare as young Jacob Bethell struck a calculated, unbeaten 76 off 46 balls, laced with five fours and as many sixes.