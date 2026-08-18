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3x3 Quest launched in India, winners to earn FIBA World Series chance

The inaugural edition of the 3x3 Quest will be held on September 12 and 13 in New Delhi, with multiple teams competing over two days in a knockout format leading to the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.  

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 12:21 AM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 12:21 AM IST
3x3 Quest launched in India, winners to earn FIBA World Series chance
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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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3x3 Quest launched in India, winners to earn FIBA World Series chance
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