/44-year wait ends! Indian women’s hockey team beat China to win Asian Games gold

India defeated China 1-0 in the women’s hockey final at the Asian Games 2026 to win the gold medal for the first time since 1982. Lalremsiami Hmarzote scored the decisive goal, while goalkeeper Savita Punia produced a crucial penalty-stroke save.
India ended their 44-year wait for a gold medal in women’s hockey at the Asian Games after defeating China 1-0 in the final on Friday, October 2. The victory at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 marked India’s first women’s hockey gold at the continental event since the 1982 edition.
Lalremsiami Hmarzote scored the only goal of the final in the first quarter to give India an early lead. The Indian defence then held firm against sustained pressure from China to preserve the narrow advantage.
India made a strong start to the final and found the breakthrough in the opening quarter. Sakshi Rana played a pass into the circle towards Lalremsiami, who finished with a powerful reverse-stick hit.
Her effort flew into the upper part of the net, leaving the Chinese goalkeeper with no chance and putting India 1-0 ahead.
China, the silver medallists from the Paris Olympics, enjoyed greater possession at certain stages of the match. However, India’s compact defensive structure made it difficult for their opponents to create clear scoring opportunities.
India’s veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia played a key role in protecting the lead. In the second quarter, Punia saved a penalty stroke to deny China an equaliser.
India continued to absorb pressure as China pushed for a way back into the contest. The Indian defence remained resolute through the remainder of the match, ensuring that Lalremsiami’s first-quarter goal proved enough to secure the gold medal.
India had previously won the women’s hockey gold at the Asian Games only once, when the sport made its debut at the continental event in 1982 in New Delhi. Since then, India had come close to reclaiming the title, finishing runners-up in 1998 and 2018. They lost to South Korea in the 1998 final and Japan in 2018.
The 2026 triumph therefore ends India’s four-decade wait for the Asian Games women’s hockey gold.
The gold medal has also secured India’s place at the Los Angeles Olympics 2028. China finished with the silver medal after losing the final to India, while Japan claimed bronze after defeating South Korea 4-2 in a shoot-out in the third-place play-off.
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