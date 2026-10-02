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44-year wait ends! Indian women’s hockey team beat China to win Asian Games gold

India’s women’s hockey team ended a 44-year wait for Asian Games gold after beating China 1-0 in the final in Nagoya. Lalremsiami scored the decisive goal as India also secured qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 06:15 PM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 06:29 PM IST
44-year wait ends! Indian women’s hockey team beat China to win Asian Games gold
Image Credit: X/ Hockey India

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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