/470 Medals awarded: SSB crowned champions as CISF host spectacular All India Police Judo cluster

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) captured the coveted Overall Championship title, accumulating 203 points with a tally of 24 Gold, 20 Silver, and 23 Bronze medals. Host unit CISF secured the Runners-up position with 198 points (25 Gold, 16 Silver, and 25 Bronze), while the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) finished third with 139 points (10 Gold, 21 Silver, and 26 Bronze). Out of the 36 participating contingents, 28 forces earned at least one medal, distributing a total of 470 medals (119 Gold, 119 Silver, and 232 Bronze) across five combat sports disciplines.