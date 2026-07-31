/470 Medals awarded: SSB crowned champions as CISF host spectacular All India Police Judo cluster

The 11th All India Police Judo Cluster Championship 2026 reached a grand conclusion at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. Organized by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) under the auspices of the All India Police Sports Control Board (AIPSCB), the eight-day sporting spectacle brought together nearly 1,600 elite police athletes and officials from 36 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and State Police organizations.
Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) captured the coveted Overall Championship title, accumulating 203 points with a tally of 24 Gold, 20 Silver, and 23 Bronze medals. Host unit CISF secured the Runners-up position with 198 points (25 Gold, 16 Silver, and 25 Bronze), while the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) finished third with 139 points (10 Gold, 21 Silver, and 26 Bronze). Out of the 36 participating contingents, 28 forces earned at least one medal, distributing a total of 470 medals (119 Gold, 119 Silver, and 232 Bronze) across five combat sports disciplines.
Discipline-Wise Breakdown
Competitions were conducted across five martial arts disciplines:
Judo: SSB claimed the top spot, followed by the Border Security Force (BSF) as runners-up and Uttar Pradesh Police in third.
Wushu: SSB dominated to win the title, with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) taking second and ITBP taking third.
Taekwondo: CISF won the Men's division, ahead of BSF and Uttar Pradesh Police. In the Women's division, Uttar Pradesh Police clinched victory, with CISF and Assam Rifles rounding out the podium.
Pencak Silat: CISF emerged as champions, with SSB as runners-up and Maharashtra Police placing third.
Karate: Assam Rifles secured first place, followed by ITBP in second and CISF in third.
Tributes to Athletic Excellence and India’s Global Ambitions
The Closing Ceremony was graced by Shri C. V. Anand, IPS, Director General of Police (HoPF), Telangana, as Chief Guest, along with Shri Vijay Prakash, IPS, ADG/HQrs, CISF, and Mr. Sambandan S., IPS, representing the Directorate of Intelligence Bureau (DIB).
Reflecting on the athletic prowess of India's security personnel, Mr. Sambandan highlighted that 11 police officers represented the nation at the Paris Olympics. Additionally, police forces secured 109 national medals in 2025–26 and 613 medals at the 2025 World Police and Fire Games. He also announced that India will host the 2029 World Police and Fire Games in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
Shri Vijay Prakash praised the participants, noting that CISF recently inducted 332 athletes—including 179 women—under its High Performance Athletes Program to boost training and support. Chief Guest Shri C. V. Anand emphasized that such events strengthen national integration and announced that Telangana Police will host upcoming All India Police competitions over the next two years.
The event concluded with the ceremonial lowering of flags, the sounding of "Retreat," a cultural performance, and a formal Vote of Thanks.
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