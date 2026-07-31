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470 Medals awarded: SSB crowned champions as CISF host spectacular All India Police Judo cluster

The 11th All India Police Judo Cluster Championship 2026 reached a grand conclusion at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. Organized by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) under the auspices of the All India Police Sports Control Board (AIPSCB).

Reported ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 11:12 AM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 11:12 AM IST
470 Medals awarded: SSB crowned champions as CISF host spectacular All India Police Judo cluster
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