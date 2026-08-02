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'A punch to the gut': Sunil Chhetri reacts to Jamshedpur FC's ISL exit, urges Tata Group to reconsider

Sunil Chhetri described Jamshedpur FC's decision to withdraw from the Indian Super League as "a punch to the gut", urging the Tata Group to reconsider its move. The Bengaluru FC captain warned that Tata's exit would be a major setback for Indian football and appealed to the owners to "pick heart over head" for the sport's future.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 07:59 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 07:59 PM IST
'A punch to the gut': Sunil Chhetri reacts to Jamshedpur FC's ISL exit, urges Tata Group to reconsider
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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