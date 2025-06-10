ABC Basketball League Returns For Its Fourth Season With An Exciting New Format And New Franchises

ABC Pro Basketball League Season 4 was officially announced in the presence of Mr. Rohit Pawar (Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly) at Patrakar Bhavan, Pune. Organised by ABC Sports & Fitness Academy, this premier youth basketball league returns with fresh excitement, new franchises, and an expanded tournament format.

The season will begin on July 4, 2025, at the Rajaram Bhiku Pathare Stadium in Kharadi, Pune, and will conclude on July 12, 2025. The league will see daily high-intensity matches where the best young talent from across Maharashtra and India will showcase their skills. The aim of the league is to develop a deeper interest in basketball among youngsters and give them a structured platform to grow.

The franchise owners for this season include prominent names like Rohit Pawar (Ahilyanagar franchise), the Sadanand and Vijay Sule Family (Mumbai franchise), Indranil Chitale (Pune franchise), and Deepti & Maiyra Sharma (Nagpur franchise), Amruta and Harshal Birari (Nashik Franchise), Smita patil (Nanded Franchise), Shashank Goenka (Mumbai Suburbs Franchise), Sagar Agarwal, Aakash Agarwal & Vishal Agarwal, Krisala Developers (PCMC Franchise) who bring their passion for youth sports and local development into the game.

The title sponsor for this year’s league is Krisala Developers, while Amanora Park Town is onboard as the court sponsor, and Hi5 Youth Foundation joins as the NGO partner each contributing significantly to the success and reach of the league.

Speaking about the vision of the league, Mr. Anirudh Pole, Founder of ABC Sports & Fitness Academy, said, “ABC Pro Basketball League is designed to create a serious ecosystem around youth basketball. Our mission is to instill discipline, competition, and ambition among young athletes and create a talent pool that can compete nationally and internationally in the future.”

Also further glamour to the league, Bollywood actor Mr. Suniel Shetty, joins as the Brand Ambassador, encouraging youth participation and nationwide visibility.

This season, the league will see 5 teams each in Under 14 Boys, Under 14 Girls, and Under 17 Boys, and 4 teams in Under 17 Girls category. All matches will be conducted indoors at the Rajaram Bhiku Pathare Stadium, ensuring high standards of play and a controlled environment. Entry to the matches is free for all, and the games will be live-streamed on the SportVot app, bringing the action directly to fans at home.

With strong backing from team owners, sponsors, and a brand ambassador who believes in the power of grassroots sports, the ABC Pro Basketball League Season 4 is expected to set new benchmarks for youth basketball in India.

About ABC Fitness

ABC Sports & Fitness Academy, based in Pune, is the first academy in India to conduct professional sports tournaments for children. Their mission is to make sports a part of every child's lifestyle, converting their playtime into organized sports time and teaching them valuable life lessons through sports. The academy aims to give every home a professional sports player by providing quality sports coaching within reachable distances.