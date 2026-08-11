/Abhinav Bindra remembers 2008 Olympic gold: 'Biggest peak of my sporting life'

Former India shooter Abhinav Bindra reminisced about his historic gold medal win from the Beijing Olympics in 2008, when he became the country's first individual Olympic gold medallist after finishing in top spot in the men's 10m air rifle event.



In a gripping finale of the men's 10m air rifle finals at the Beijing Games, Bindra was tied with Finland's Henri Hakkinen at the top of the standings with one shot remaining. Bindra held his nerve, scoring 10.8 with his last attempt - his highest score of the finals - to see off the challenge of Hakkinen and secure victory.