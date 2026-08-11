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Abhinav Bindra remembers 2008 Olympic gold: 'Biggest peak of my sporting life'

Abhinav Bindra recalled his historic 2008 Beijing Olympics gold medal on its 18th anniversary. He described the triumph as the "biggest peak" of his sporting career while reflecting on the journey since then.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 01:52 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 01:52 PM IST
Abhinav Bindra remembers 2008 Olympic gold: 'Biggest peak of my sporting life'
Image Credit: IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Abhinav Bindra remembers 2008 Olympic gold: 'Biggest peak of my sporting life'
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