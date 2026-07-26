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Abhishek Sharma creates history with record-breaking bowling feat in India’s Zimbabwe T20I win

Abhishek Sharma scripted history with a record-breaking 3/17 as India defeated Zimbabwe by 90 runs in the second T20I. The left-arm spinner became the first Indian opening batter to claim a three-wicket haul in a T20I, helping India seal the series 2-0.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 05:28 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 05:38 PM IST
Abhishek Sharma creates history with record-breaking bowling feat in India’s Zimbabwe T20I win
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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