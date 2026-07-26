/Abhishek Sharma creates history with record-breaking bowling feat in India’s Zimbabwe T20I win

Abhishek Sharma may be known for his explosive batting at the top of the order, but it was his bowling that stole the spotlight during India's dominant 90-run win over Zimbabwe in the second T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday.
The left-arm spinner produced a match-winning spell of 3/17 as India bowled Zimbabwe out for 129 in 17.2 overs. His performance helped India seal the three-match series 2-0 and also saw him script a unique record in Indian T20I cricket.
Abhishek became the first Indian opening batter to claim a three-wicket haul in a T20I match. He dismissed Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri and Richard Ngarava during his impressive spell.
The 24-year-old also improved his own record for the best bowling figures by an Indian opener in T20Is. He had previously registered figures of 2/3 against England in Mumbai in 2025.
Abhishek has now taken at least one wicket in a T20I on five occasions when he also opened the batting for India. No other Indian player has managed to achieve the feat more than once.
Irfan Pathan and Sachin Tendulkar are the only other Indian opening batters to have taken a wicket in a T20I. Abhishek’s latest performance also became just the third instance of an Indian opener taking two or more wickets in a T20I.
Abhishek endured another difficult outing with the bat, scoring just eight runs off eight deliveries while opening alongside Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
However, he more than made up for it with the ball. His three wickets played a key role in restricting Zimbabwe to 129 after India had posted a massive 219/5.
The performance further highlighted Abhishek’s growing value as a genuine all-round option for the Indian team. While his aggressive batting remains his biggest strength, his ability to contribute with the ball gives India greater flexibility in the T20I format.
Before Abhishek, Virender Sehwag was the last Indian opening batter to claim a three-wicket haul in any format. Sehwag achieved the feat during a tri-series match at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 2012.
In T20Is, Abhishek now leads the list of Indian opening batters with the best bowling figures, ahead of his own previous performance and Irfan Pathan’s 2/17 against England in Colombo in 2012.
India’s emphatic victory in Harare gave them an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The win also marked Shreyas Iyer’s first series victory as India’s T20I captain.
The visitors bounced back strongly after disappointing results in their previous series against Ireland and England. India will now aim to complete a clean sweep when the two teams meet in the third and final T20I.
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