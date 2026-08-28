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'Absolutely ridiculous': South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp criticises Cricket Australia's clearance for Anaya Bangar

Marizanne Kapp's comments come after Anaya, the child of former India cricketer and batting coach Sanjay Bangar, confirmed receiving formal communication from Cricket Australia regarding her participation status in community cricket.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 04:07 PM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 04:07 PM IST
'Absolutely ridiculous': South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp criticises Cricket Australia's clearance for Anaya Bangar
Image Credit: IANS/anayabangar

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'Absolutely ridiculous': South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp criticises Cricket Australia's clearance for Anaya Bangar
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