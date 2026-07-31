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AFC backs UEFA, CONCACAF against FIFA's Forward Enterprise proposal, seeks governance review

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has backed UEFA and CONCACAF in opposing FIFA's proposed Forward Enterprise commercial restructuring, warning that it lacks the broad consensus needed to proceed. The AFC also called for an urgent review of FIFA's governance and decision-making processes, stressing that the unity of the FIFA World Cup must not be compromised.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 05:18 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 05:18 PM IST
AFC backs UEFA, CONCACAF against FIFA's Forward Enterprise proposal, seeks governance review
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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