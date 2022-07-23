It is time for a Neeraj Chopra show again as the Olympic champion is set to take part in the men's javelin final at the World Athletics Championships for the first time. In 2017, Neeraj had failed to qualify for the final and he missed the 2019 Championships due to injury. This season he did not leave any stone unturned to make it to the final but the job is not done yet. He still has to fight the likes of Anderson Peters (the world champion), Jakub Vadlejch (Tokyo Silver medallist) and a field filled with such highly-competitive athletes including young Indian Rohit Yadav.

Neeraj was late to start his training last year and could only begin his season in June at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland. After attending one event after the other and several weddings and advertising assignments, he landed in US for his training only in December. The one reason why he wanted to train at the world-class facility in Oregon was to stay away from the functions in India to which he could not say no. In a way, Neeraj was running against time to begin his season but because Asian Games 2022 got cancelled, he started it a little late.

At the first event, he broke his own national record with a throw of 89.30m. It was a superb throw that told naysayers that Olympics gold was not a fluke. Then game the Kuortane Games where the conditions were tough as it was raining and the runway had wet patches. Neeraj threw 86.69m and it was enough to get him a gold medal. The 24-year-old then took part in Stockholm Diamond League Meet where he thrashed his own national for the second time within a month with a throw of 89.94. He fell short of the elusive 90m throw only by a distance of 0.6 cms.

Neeraj came to World Championships in great form and sealed the spot in the final with his first throw that went to the distance of 88.39m. He did not throw again as the minimum mark to qualify was 83.50.

Check out all of Neeraj's throw below.

Neeraj at Paavo Nurmi Games:

Golden Great @Neeraj_chopra1 does it again !



_ Neeraj Chopra threw 89.30 metres at Paavo Nurmi Games to create a new National Record !



Absolutely THRILLED _



You've got to see his throw ! pic.twitter.com/wwKYLj9KU3 June 14, 2022

Neeraj at Kuortane Games:

Neeraj at Stockholm Diamond League:

It felt amazing to be back on the Diamond League circuit and even better to get a new PB!

All the throwers put up a great show tonight for the crowd in Stockholm!



Next stop __ Representing __ at the World Championships in Eugene pic.twitter.com/OpiXyrp4wv June 30, 2022

Neeraj at World Athletics Championships qualifiers: