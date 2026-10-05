/AIFF elections set for December 20, Rajeev Sharma named electoral officer

“The All India Football Federation (AIFF) conducted its Special General Body Meeting (SGBM) in Kolkata on Sunday, October 4, 2026. The meeting was attended by the members of the AIFF Executive Committee, representatives from the member associations, and officials from FIFA and AFC. The General Body resolved that the General Elections for the All India Football Federation will be conducted on December 20, 2026,” AIFF said in a statement.