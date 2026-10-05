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  • /AIFF elections set for December 20, Rajeev Sharma named electoral officer

AIFF elections set for December 20, Rajeev Sharma named electoral officer

The tenure of the existing AIFF Executive Committee has been extended until December 30, 2026, or until the newly elected committee takes charge, whichever comes first.

Published: Oct 05, 2026, 01:26 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 01:26 PM IST
AIFF elections set for December 20, Rajeev Sharma named electoral officer
Image Credit: AIFF/Indian football

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AIFF elections set for December 20, Rajeev Sharma named electoral officer
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