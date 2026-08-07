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Ajinkya Rahane joins Amsterdam Flames as marquee player for European T20 Premier League

Former India captain Ajinkya Rahane has joined Amsterdam Flames as the franchise's marquee player for the inaugural European T20 Premier League. The veteran batter will work alongside Steve Waugh as the league aims to boost cricket's growth across Europe.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 03:55 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 04:20 PM IST
Ajinkya Rahane joins Amsterdam Flames as marquee player for European T20 Premier League
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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