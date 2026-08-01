Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Ajinkya Rahane's Melbourne Test century was 'character-defining', says Cheteshwar Pujara after retirement

Ajinkya Rahane's Melbourne Test century was 'character-defining', says Cheteshwar Pujara after retirement

Cheteshwar Pujara paid a heartfelt tribute to Ajinkya Rahane following his retirement, calling his match-winning century in the 2020 Boxing Day Test at Melbourne a "character-defining" innings that showcased his calm leadership under immense pressure. Pujara also praised Rahane's selfless captaincy during India's historic 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph and urged his long-time teammate to enjoy life with family after an accomplished international career.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 02:40 PM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 02:40 PM IST
Ajinkya Rahane's Melbourne Test century was 'character-defining', says Cheteshwar Pujara after retirement
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Ajinkya Rahane's Melbourne Test century was 'character-defining', says Cheteshwar Pujara after retirement
2
3
4
5