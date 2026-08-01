"From there we had a massive partnership - adding 118 together in the second innings - which turned out to be a series-defining contribution. As we were walking off the field at tea on day three, I was getting a little provoked by the Aussies trying to sledge us, and I started talking back to them, telling them that the game was not over yet and that we'd see what happened. Ajju said to me, "Don't get affected. Let's focus on the partnership and our bats will do the talking." And eventually that's what happened," Pujara recalled.