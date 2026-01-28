Maharashtra’s sporting community is in mourning after the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash near Baramati in Pune district. Pawar died along with four others when the chartered aircraft he was travelling in crashed while attempting to land. The news has sent shockwaves through politics and sport, given his central role in shaping Maharashtra’s modern sporting ecosystem. Beyond politics, Pawar’s influence on sport was structural and lasting. Through leadership in sports bodies, athlete-focused policies, and a sustained push for infrastructure beyond metros, he helped create pathways that benefited athletes across disciplines and districts.

A Leader in Sports Administration

Pawar’s administrative footprint in sport was wide and influential.

Maharashtra Olympic Association (MOA): He served multiple terms as president, most recently re-elected in November 2025. In this role, he coordinated state federations across Olympic disciplines and aligned them around long-term athlete development.

Maharashtra State Kabaddi Association: As president, he championed professional pathways for kabaddi while strengthening grassroots systems in rural Maharashtra.

Other associations: His involvement with kho kho and cycling bodies added breadth, ensuring attention beyond mainstream sports.

This continuity in leadership improved governance and ensured resources reached both elite and emerging athletes.

Policies That Changed Athlete Lives

Pawar consistently used political leverage to address athlete insecurity, a long-standing issue in Indian sport. In June 2024, as Deputy Chief Minister, he backed a cabinet decision to provide government jobs to medal-winning athletes at national and international levels. Holding additional charge of the Sports and Youth Welfare portfolio, he directed the drafting of medical insurance coverage for national and international athletes and revised the state’s sports awards policy to strengthen financial recognition. For athletes, these measures reduced post-career uncertainty and made elite sport a more sustainable pursuit.

Infrastructure Beyond Urban Centres

Infrastructure development was the backbone of Pawar’s sports vision. He secured budgetary support for the renovation of the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex at Mhalunge-Balewadi, preserving its international-standard status. District and taluka-level sports complexes were developed so rural athletes did not have to relocate early to Pune or Mumbai. Maintenance funding was mandated for existing venues to prevent post-event decay. This decentralised approach widened Maharashtra’s competitive base and improved access to quality training facilities.

Hosting Events to Raise Standards

Pawar strongly believed that hosting global events lifts local standards. Maharashtra hosted major events such as the ATP Maharashtra Open under administrations where he played a key role. The Pune Grand Tour 2026 emerged as a standout initiative, designed to promote cycling, sports tourism, and international exposure for Indian athletes. Pawar inaugurated and backed the event at the Balewadi complex, underlining its strategic importance. Such events brought global benchmarks closer to local competitors and justified continued investment in venues.

Championing Indigenous and Traditional Sports

Pawar’s support for traditional sport carried both symbolic and material impact. He pushed for enhanced cash rewards in kabaddi and wrestling. Honorariums for titles such as Hind Kesari and Maharashtra Kesari were increased, improving financial security while preserving cultural sporting traditions. Maharashtra’s sustained dominance in kabaddi is closely linked to this long-term backing.

A System-Building Legacy

Ajit Pawar’s contribution to sport was never about short-term headlines. It was about institutions that function, policies that protect athletes, and infrastructure that serves districts as much as cities. His sudden death in a plane crash marks a tragic end to a high-impact career, but the systems he strengthened continue to shape Maharashtra as one of India’s most productive sporting states.