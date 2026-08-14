/Alejandro Garnacho opens up on Aston Villa move, reveals why Unai Emery convinced him

Alejandro Garnacho has opened up about his move to Aston Villa, saying manager Unai Emery made him feel valued and gave him the confidence needed to begin a new chapter after his time at Manchester United.
The winger, speaking to JioHotstar, said he is excited about joining Aston Villa and is eager to get started with the Premier League club. "I'm really happy to be here. I can't wait to get out on the pitch and play for this club," Garnacho said.
The Argentine described Aston Villa as a club with a "big history" and said he was attracted by the project taking shape at the club. He also expressed his desire to repay the faith shown in him by the fans through his performances on the pitch.
Garnacho revealed that restoring his confidence was an important factor behind his decision to join Aston Villa. He said his conversation with Emery played a key role in convincing him that the move was the right one. "I was looking for a club where I could regain my confidence and rediscover the form I had during my early years at Manchester United," Garnacho said.
According to the winger, Emery explained his vision for the team and how he could fit into the manager's system. Garnacho said the conversation gave him the belief required to make the move. "He made me feel valued. He explained his vision for the team and how I could fit into his system. That gave me the belief I needed to make this move to Aston Villa," he added.
The winger also outlined what he believes he can bring to Aston Villa's attack. Garnacho said he primarily operates from the left wing and, being right-footed, likes to cut inside and create opportunities. "I'm a winger who plays on the left side. I'm right footed, so I like to cut inside and create chances," he said.
Garnacho added that taking on defenders, using his pace, delivering crosses and cutting inside to shoot are key aspects of his game.
The winger also stressed the importance of confidence to his style of play, saying he feels his performances naturally improve once he finds his rhythm.
With the 2026-27 Premier League season set to begin on August 22, Garnacho will now look to make an impact at his new club and establish himself as an important part of Emery's plans. The Premier League 2026-27 season will be available live on JioHotstar and Star Sports.
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