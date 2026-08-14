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Alejandro Garnacho opens up on Aston Villa move, reveals why Unai Emery convinced him

Alejandro Garnacho has opened up about his move to Aston Villa, crediting Unai Emery for restoring his confidence. The winger said Emery’s vision convinced him to join and he is eager to make an impact at the club.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 05:49 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 05:50 PM IST
Alejandro Garnacho opens up on Aston Villa move, reveals why Unai Emery convinced him
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About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Alejandro Garnacho opens up on Aston Villa move, reveals why Unai Emery convinced him
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