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Alexander Sorloth targeted with online abuse after Norway's FIFA World Cup 2026 exit

Alexander Sorloth has been subjected to a torrent of hostile social media messages - including extreme digital harassment and death threats - after Norway’s heartbreaking 2-1 extra-time loss to England in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Published: Jul 14, 2026, 01:12 AM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 01:12 AM IST
Alexander Sorloth targeted with online abuse after Norway's FIFA World Cup 2026 exit
Image Credit: IANS

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Alexander Sorloth targeted with online abuse after Norway's FIFA World Cup 2026 exit
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