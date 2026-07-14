Norway striker Alexander Sorloth has become the latest high-profile footballer to endure a barrage of online abuse, including death threats and messages urging him to take his own life, following his country’s dramatic 2-1 extra-time defeat to England in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.
The incident that sparked the backlash occurred in the 44th minute while Norway led 1-0. During a promising two-on-one counter-attack, Sorloth found himself with an unmarked Erling Haaland to his left. Instead of passing it to Haaland, Sorloth chose to shoot. England defender John Stones tracked back excellently to block the effort, defusing what could have been a match-killing second goal for Norway.
Minutes later, Jude Bellingham found an equalizer for the Three Lions in first-half stoppage time, completely shifting the momentum. England went on to win the tie in extra time via another Bellingham strike, following a costly mistake from Norwegian goalkeeper Orjan Nyland.
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Norway manager Stale Solbakken condemned the abuse in a post-match press conference, describing it as "tragic" and "completely devoid of sense." He revealed that Sorloth and his family had been targeted with extreme hostility and urged his players to stay off social media.
"It is tragic," Solbakken told a press conference in Miami.
"That is the world we live in. I tell the boys to stay away from social media, especially on days like this. There is nothing more to say about it other than it is completely devoid of sense on every possible level,” he added.
Sorloth’s partner, Lena Selnes, shared screenshots on Instagram revealing a barrage of hostile messages, including comments urging the striker to take his own life.
In the aftermath, the 30-year-old Sorloth addressed the controversial decision. The Atletico Madrid player explained that England defender John Stones had closed down the passing lane to Haaland.
"The only thing I wanted to do in that situation was to pass to Erling. But it felt like the pass wasn’t there, so I went to shoot," Sorloth said.
Despite the disappointment of exiting at the quarter-final stage, Norway’s run represented a historic achievement for the national team, which had never previously advanced this far in the modern World Cup era.
Haaland and teammates had generated significant excitement throughout the tournament.
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