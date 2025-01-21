Alexander Zverev Advances Into Semi Final After Win Over Tommy Paul In Australian Open

The German-based tennis player Alexander Zverev who is world number 2 has managed to reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open after defeating American Tommy Paul in a thrilling quarter-final. Zverev ended up sealing the victory with a scoreline of 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 (7-0), 2-6, 6-1.

Ever since the match started, both players showed tremendous power and intensity, creating an eye-catching encounter for the fans. The first set ended up with a thrilling tiebreaker, where Zverev dominated to seize the advantage with a 7-1 win.

Paul then made a terrific comeback as he outplayed Zverev with 18 return points compared to the German’s 14 in the second set. But then, Zverev did not lose his cool and kept dominating Paul before making his way into the set and forcing another tiebreaker.

“To be honest, I should have been down two sets to love, he served (for) both of those sets. He played better than me. I was not playing great and I thought he was”, Zverev said.

“I somehow won the first set, somehow won the second set, [then] I’m up two sets to love all of a sudden and I only need one more set. The fourth set was definitely the best that I’ve played and I’m obviously extremely happy to be back in the semi-finals.”

Alexander Zverev will now wait for the winner of the high-octane game between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. Both the players have been in a scintillating form and fans can expect to see a nail-biting thriller. Now that, Zverev has managed to reach the semis, fans are treating him as one of the favourites to lift the trophy in Melbourne.