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  • /Alexander Zverev becomes first German to clinch ATP Year-End No.1 after shock Carlos Alcaraz defeat in Shanghai

Alexander Zverev becomes first German to clinch ATP Year-End No.1 after shock Carlos Alcaraz defeat in Shanghai

Alexander Zverev would be 29 years, 217 days old at the year-end ATP rankings date (November 23, 2026) and will be three days older than Andre Agassi was in 1999 (29 years, 214 days).

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 10:39 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 10:39 PM IST
Alexander Zverev becomes first German to clinch ATP Year-End No.1 after shock Carlos Alcaraz defeat in Shanghai
Image Credit: ATP Tour

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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