Alexander Zverev wins maiden Grand Slam title at French Open 2026, completes lifelong dream

Alexander Zverev realised a lifelong dream and finally won his maiden Grand Slam title in his fourth final as he defeated first-time Slam finalist Flavio Cobolli in a dramatic French Open 2026 final in Paris on Sunday, May 7.

Zverev overcame Cobolli 6-1 4-6 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 6-1 to become first male German player to win the title since Henner Henkel in 1937.

Notably, Zverev emerged as the clear favourite to win the Roland Garros title after world No. 1 Sinner showed signs of vulnerability during the first week's heatwave, while 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic had already been knocked out.

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