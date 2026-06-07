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NewsOther SportsAlexander Zverev wins maiden Grand Slam title at French Open 2026, completes lifelong dream
ALEXANDER ZVEREV

Alexander Zverev wins maiden Grand Slam title at French Open 2026, completes lifelong dream

Alexander Zverev finally won his first Grand Slam title with a dramatic five-set victory against Flavio Cobolli in the French Open in Paris.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2026, 12:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Alexander Zverev wins maiden Grand Slam title at French Open 2026, completes lifelong dreamPic credit: ATP Tour/Roland-Garros

Alexander Zverev realised a lifelong dream and finally won his maiden Grand Slam title in his fourth final as he defeated first-time Slam finalist Flavio Cobolli in a dramatic French Open 2026 final in Paris on Sunday, May 7.

Zverev overcame Cobolli 6-1 4-6 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 6-1 to become first male German player to win the title since Henner Henkel in 1937.

Notably, Zverev emerged as the clear favourite to win the Roland Garros title after world No. 1 Sinner showed signs of vulnerability during the first week's heatwave, while 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic had already been knocked out.

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