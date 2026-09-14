/Alexander Zverev wins US Open 2026, becomes fourth man in Open Era to claim first two Grand Slam titles in same year

Six years after the most harrowing collapse of his career on the very same court, Alexander Zverev finally conquered Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday night, defeating American hopeful Ben Shelton 6-3, 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-2 to capture his maiden US Open crown and second Grand Slam title of 2026.
The victory against Shelton sealed a monumental 2026 season for top-seeded Zverev, who added the US Open trophy to his Roland Garros victory earlier this summer, taking his career Grand Slam tally to two.
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For Zverev, the win was a moment of redemption. In 2020, at an empty Ashe Stadium during the pandemic, he led Dominic Thiem by two sets and came within two points of winning the title, only to lose in a historic five-set battle.
This time, playing before a roaring, partisan crowd of over 23,000, Zverev held his nerve through 3 hours and 33 minutes of high-octane tennis and emerged victorious.
With the victory, 29-year-old became the first German man to lift the US Open trophy since Boris Becker in 1989, and only the fourth man in the Open Era to win his first two Grand Slam titles in the same year, after winning the French Open in June.
After winning his maiden US Open title, Alexander Zverev said that 2026 is the outcome of hard work done all the years.
"I want to thank my team. We went 30 years without winning a Grand Slam title and now we’ve won two within the span of three months," Zverev said.
"I think God has seen how hard we worked, how much we suffered, how much pain we went through. I think 2026 is the outcome of all the years that happened before," he added.
With his three-hour, 33-minute victory, Zverev has moved 700 points clear of Sinner atop the ATP Live Race To Turin, which serves as a barometer for who will claim ATP Year-End No. 1 honours.
Early Ambush
Shelton, playing his first major final after an electrifying fortnight that featured wins over Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe, showed early jitters. The 23-year-old dropped his opening service game with a pair of double faults, allowing Zverev to dictate tempo from deep behind the baseline and lock up the opening set 6-3.
Tiebreak Masterclass
Shelton settled in during a tight, serve-dominated second set, but Zverev was ruthless when it mattered most. Firing unreturnable serves clocked up to 147 mph and redirecting pace effortlessly, the German surged to a 5-0 tiebreak lead before closing it out 7-2.
Shelton Sparks Ashe
Down two sets to love, Shelton dug deep. Feeding off an electric New York audience, the American erased break chances, threw in diving volleys, and pounced on an erratic 12th game from Zverev to break for the first time and snatch the third set 7-5.
The Decisive Surge
Rather than let old nightmares resurface, Zverev struck immediately in the fourth, securing an early break and neutralizing Shelton's explosive lefty serve with relentless groundstroke depth. Zverev won 85% of his first-serve points across the afternoon and never allowed Shelton back into the contest, sealing the title 6-2.
Shelton’s defeat extends the Grand Slam drought for American men to 23 years, with Andy Roddick’s 2003 Flushing Meadows title remaining the nation's most recent men's singles major. Despite the loss, Shelton's run guarantees him a new career-high ranking.
For Zverev, who improves to a staggering 25-2 at majors in 2026, the victory cements his status as the sport's dominant force this season. After years of narrow misses and physical setbacks, the German leaves New York with the silverware he long felt was destined to be his.
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