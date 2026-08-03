/Alexandra Eala creates history, becomes first Filipino to win WTA singles title with DC Open triumph

Following the title-winning performance, Eala dedicated the achievement to her family and support team. "There's a long list of people I want to thank. At the top of that list are my family, my mom, my dad, my brother, and my team. They're my inner circle. They're the ones who put in the work with me every day and make me feel that I'm never going through this journey or the hard work alone," Eala said after the match.