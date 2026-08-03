/Alexandra Eala creates history, becomes first Filipino to win WTA singles title with DC Open triumph

Alexandra Eala scripted history on Monday by becoming the first Filipino player to win a WTA tour singles title defeating top seed Jessica Pegula in a thrilling three-set final at the Mubadala DC Open in Washington.
The 21-year-old produced a remarkable comeback to beat the American 4-6, 6-4, 6-0, capping off a breakthrough week that further established her as one of the brightest young stars on the WTA tour.
The championship match was interrupted by rain on Sunday, with Pegula leading 6-4, 2-1 before play was suspended. When action resumed on Monday, Eala returned with renewed confidence and completely shifted the momentum. She broke Pegula's rhythm with aggressive baseline play, claimed the second set and then dominated the decider, winning eight consecutive games to seal the biggest title of her career.
ALL ABOARD THE EALA EXPRESS— wta (@WTA) August 3, 2026
Alexandra Eala secures her first ever WTA Tour title!#MubadalaDCOpen pic.twitter.com/uSpxYxWqO5
The victory marked Eala's maiden WTA Tour singles crown and a historic milestone for Philippine tennis.
Following the title-winning performance, Eala dedicated the achievement to her family and support team. "There's a long list of people I want to thank. At the top of that list are my family, my mom, my dad, my brother, and my team. They're my inner circle. They're the ones who put in the work with me every day and make me feel that I'm never going through this journey or the hard work alone," Eala said after the match.
She added that their constant support had been instrumental throughout her journey.
Eala's triumph capped an outstanding campaign in Washington. Before overcoming World No. 3 Jessica Pegula in the final, the Filipina defeated former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka in straight sets to reach her maiden WTA 500 final. She also registered another impressive victory over Elina Svitolina during the tournament. Pegula became Eala's seventh Top-10 victory of the 2026 season, underlining her rapid rise on the women's tour.
Eala had already made headlines earlier this year after stunning Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon to reach the fourth round, proving she could compete with the world's best across different surfaces.
Her Washington title now provides the biggest milestone of her career, answering questions about her ability to convert promising performances into silverware.
At just 21, Alexandra Eala has not only secured her first WTA Tour singles trophy but also etched her name into Philippine sporting history as the country's first-ever WTA singles champion.
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