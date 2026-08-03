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Alexandra Eala creates history, becomes first Filipino to win WTA singles title with DC Open triumph

Alexandra Eala made history by becoming the first Filipino player to win a WTA Tour singles title after defeating Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 in the DC Open final. The 21-year-old completed a remarkable comeback after a rain interruption, capping a breakthrough week with the biggest title of her career.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 11:39 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 11:39 PM IST
Alexandra Eala creates history, becomes first Filipino to win WTA singles title with DC Open triumph
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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