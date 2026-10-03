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Aman Sehrawat stuns reigning world champion Han Chong Song to win Asian Games gold

Aman Sehrawat produced a stunning comeback to defeat North Korea’s Han Chong Song 11-7 in the men’s 57kg final. The victory earned India another wrestling gold medal at the Asian Games 2026.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 03:22 PM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 03:40 PM IST
Aman Sehrawat stuns reigning world champion Han Chong Song to win Asian Games gold
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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