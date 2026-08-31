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'An awful feeling on court': Novak Djokovic reacts after shock US Open 2026 first-round exit

The defeat marked a remarkable break in Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam record. The 39-year-old had not lost in the opening round of a major since the 2006 Australian Open; his only other first-round defeat at a Grand Slam came at the 2005 Australian Open.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 03:11 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 03:13 PM IST
'An awful feeling on court': Novak Djokovic reacts after shock US Open 2026 first-round exit
Image Credit: ATP Tour

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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