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'An incredibly special moment for me': PT Usha hails Vithya Ramraj after she breaks her 42-year-old national record at Asian Games 2026

Vithya Ramraj produced the record-breaking performance in the women's 400m hurdles final on Monday, clocking a personal best of 54.75 seconds to win the bronze medal.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 10:20 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 10:20 PM IST
'An incredibly special moment for me': PT Usha hails Vithya Ramraj after she breaks her 42-year-old national record at Asian Games 2026
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'An incredibly special moment for me': PT Usha hails Vithya Ramraj after she breaks her 42-year-old national record at Asian Games 2026
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