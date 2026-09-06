/An Se Young wins China Masters 2026, claims third straight title and seventh trophy

World No. 1 An Se Young continued her remarkable 2026 campaign by defeating Tomoka Miyazaki 21-17, 21-6 to win the China Masters for a third consecutive year and claim her seventh individual title of the season.



An became the first player to complete a hat-trick of China Masters titles, while also extending her unbeaten record against Miyazaki to 8-0. The Olympic and world champion went through the tournament without dropping a game, with none of her opponents managing more than 28 points in a match. "I’m so proud of myself. I’m really pleased with the result and I feel so happy," An said after adding another trophy to her collection, as quoted by BWF.