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An Se Young wins China Masters 2026, claims third straight title and seventh trophy

An Se Young defeated Tomoka Miyazaki to win the China Masters 2026 and claim her third straight title. The world No. 1 also secured her seventh individual title of the season without dropping a game.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 03:35 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 03:35 PM IST
An Se Young wins China Masters 2026, claims third straight title and seventh trophy
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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