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  • /Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh Chase Asian Games Gold With LA 2028 Spot At Stake

Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh Chase Asian Games Gold With LA 2028 Spot At Stake

India’s squash stars Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh are chasing a landmark triumph in Japan, with a place at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics also in sight.

Published: Sep 27, 2026, 10:13 AM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 10:13 AM IST
Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh Chase Asian Games Gold With LA 2028 Spot At Stake
Image Credit: Credits - ANI

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