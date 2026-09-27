/Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh Chase Asian Games Gold With LA 2028 Spot At Stake

Indian squash stars Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh will be on the verge of making history on Sunday when they take on Malaysian opponents in the women's and men's singles gold-medal matches at the Asian Games, with victory also bringing an Olympic qualification spot for the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

Anahat will face Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam in the women's singles final at 1:30 pm IST, while Abhay will take on Malaysia's Ng Eain Yow in the men's singles gold-medal match at 12:30 pm.