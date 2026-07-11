/Animesh Kujur scripts history with 10.14s, records fastest-ever Indian 100m on foreign soil

The Inter-State Championships followed India's bronze medal finish in the mixed 4x100m relay at the Asian Relay Championships, where Animesh played a key role. His coach, Martin Owens, revealed that after a demanding travel schedule, the focus had been on securing qualification instead of chasing a fast time. Although Animesh has often said the 200m is his preferred event, many of his biggest improvements in the past year have been in the 100m. Since setting the national 200m record in May 2025, he has gone below 20.50 seconds only once. In the 100m, he has twice lowered the Indian record before Gurindervir Singh reclaimed it with a national-best 10.09 seconds. His latest 10.14-second run highlights his growing status as one of India's top sprinting talents ahead of the Asian Games.