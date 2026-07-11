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Animesh Kujur scripts history with 10.14s, records fastest-ever Indian 100m on foreign soil

Animesh Kujur clocked a personal-best 10.14 seconds to finish second at the PUMA Fast Arms Fast Legs 2026 meet, recording the fastest-ever 100m by an Indian on foreign soil. The Odisha sprinter also became the second-fastest Indian in the event's history, behind Gurindervir Singh's 10.09s national record.

Published: Jul 11, 2026, 10:41 AM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 10:41 AM IST
Animesh Kujur scripts history with 10.14s, records fastest-ever Indian 100m on foreign soil
Image Credit: IANS

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