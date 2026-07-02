England winger Anthony Gordon heaped praise on captain Harry Kane after the striker inspired a dramatic comeback victory over DR Congo in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, describing the Bayern Munich forward as one of the finest players in world football.
Kane produced another captain's performance when England needed him the most, scoring twice in the second half to overturn a one-goal deficit and seal a 2-1 win. The result sent the Three Lions into the Round of 16, where they will face co-hosts Mexico at the iconic Estadio Azteca.
Speaking after the match, Gordon said Kane's remarkable consistency places him in elite company, adding that only Lionel Messi has enjoyed a better individual season.
"It's amazing to be around him every day because when you're around someone at the elite level, he's at the very, very top of football. He's having a season that's only ever been beat by Leo Messi, the greatest footballer of all time. So that speaks to the level he's playing at," Gordon said.
The England winger also highlighted Kane's professionalism behind the scenes, saying his success is built on relentless hard work rather than natural talent alone.
"When you're around someone like that, you want to pick up as many habits and watch everything he does to see why he's at that level. It's no accident. It's consistency every day. Every finishing drill, he does it with passion and seriousness. He never misses a beat. He's definitely an inspiration to all of us."
Gordon said Kane's match-winning display against DR Congo came as no surprise to England's players because the striker produces the same level of quality during training sessions.
"As soon as he hit it, I knew it was going in. I was already celebrating. Anyone can score a great goal, but it's the consistency that he shows. Every day in training and every game is phenomenal. He plays at such a high level."
Anthony Gordon:— World Cup HQ (@WorldCup26HQ) July 1, 2026
“Harry Kane is having a season that has only ever been beaten by Lionel Messi, the greatest footballer of all time.” pic.twitter.com/42OFnDlZf5
The 25-year-old also played a key role in England's comeback after coming off the bench. Gordon provided the cross for Kane's equaliser before setting up the winner, changing the momentum of the knockout clash with his direct running and creativity.
After the match, Kane was informed about Gordon's comments comparing him with football greats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The England captain remained humble, saying the two legends remain the benchmark for longevity and excellence. "Those guys, like Messi and Ronaldo, they're at the pinnacle of that. I'm feeling as well as I've ever felt, and all the work behind the scenes makes me ready for moments like these."
Kane credited his preparation, recovery routines and consistency for helping him maintain the highest standards throughout the season.
England's comeback victory keeps their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign alive, with Thomas Tuchel's side now preparing for a blockbuster Round of 16 clash against hosts Mexico.
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