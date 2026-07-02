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Anthony Gordon compares Harry Kane to Lionel Messi after England's win over DR Congo

Anthony Gordon hailed Harry Kane as being at "the very, very top of football" after the England captain's match-winning brace sealed a 2-1 comeback victory over DR Congo in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32. Gordon also compared Kane's incredible season to Lionel Messi's, while the England skipper credited his relentless work ethic and preparation for his consistent success.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 05:20 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 05:20 PM IST
Anthony Gordon compares Harry Kane to Lionel Messi after England's win over DR Congo
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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