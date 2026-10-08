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  • /Arctic Open 2026 badminton: PV Sindhu storms into quarter-final with win over Riko Gunji, to face Ratchanok Intanon after 4 years

Arctic Open 2026 badminton: PV Sindhu storms into quarter-final with win over Riko Gunji, to face Ratchanok Intanon after 4 years

PV Sindhu reached the quarter-finals of the Arctic Open 2026 on Thursday, beating Japan's Riko Gunji in straight games and setting up a first meeting in four years with Thailand’s top seed Ratchanok Intanon.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 08:44 PM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 08:54 PM IST
Arctic Open 2026 badminton: PV Sindhu storms into quarter-final with win over Riko Gunji, to face Ratchanok Intanon after 4 years
Image Credit: BAI Media/X

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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