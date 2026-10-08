/Arctic Open 2026 badminton: PV Sindhu storms into quarter-final with win over Riko Gunji, to face Ratchanok Intanon after 4 years

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu produced a commanding performance on Thursday to march into the women's singles quarter-finals at the Arctic Open 2026 Super 500 tournament in Vantaa, Finland.
The sixth-seeded Indian dismantled Japan's world No. 21 Riko Gunji in straight games, setting up a highly anticipated clash against Thailand's top seed and former world champion Ratchanok Intanon - marking their first encounter on the international circuit in four years.
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Sindhu, who has shown sharp momentum on the BWF World Tour this season, was in total control from the outset against Gunji. Utilising her steep angles, crisp net play, and towering smashes, the world No. 10 dictated the pace across both sets.
Despite spirited resistance from Gunji in the middle phases of each game, Sindhu kept her errors in check and accelerated when it mattered most, closing out a decisive 21-15, 21-15 victory without dropping a game.
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Sindhu's victory sets the stage for a marquee quarter-final showdown against Ratchanok Intanon.
The 31-year-old Intanon sealed her last-eight berth by denying an all-Indian quarter-final, comfortably easing past young Indian shuttler Tanvi Sharma 21-18, 21-7 in their round-of-16 tie.
Head-to-Head Record: Across 13 previous meetings on the BWF tour, Intanon holds a 9-4 advantage over Sindhu.
Long-Awaited Rematch: The two stalwart competitors, who entered the senior international scene together as prodigies, have not crossed paths across the net since 2022.
Tale of Form: With Intanon ranked world No. 5 and holding the top seeding in the draw, Friday's quarter-final will serve as a high-stakes test of endurance and tactical craft between two of the modern era’s finest shotmakers.
While Sindhu kept India's singles hopes alive in Vantaa, it proved a tough outing elsewhere across the draw:
All Indian eyes will now turn to Friday’s court in Vantaa, where Sindhu aims to break Intanon’s head-to-head dominance and book a spot in the semi-finals.
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