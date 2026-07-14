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Argentina seek FIFA approval to wear alternate kit against England in FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final

Argentina have reportedly sought FIFA's approval to wear their navy blue alternate kit against England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final. The request is believed to be linked to the team's memorable World Cup victories over England in 1986 and 1998 while wearing the same jersey.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 12:53 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 12:53 PM IST
Argentina seek FIFA approval to wear alternate kit against England in FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final
Image Credit: X

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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