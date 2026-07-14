/Argentina seek FIFA approval to wear alternate kit against England in FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final

Defending champions Argentina have reportedly requested permission from FIFA to wear their navy blue alternate kit for the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final against England, with the move believed to be linked to the team's successful history against the Three Lions in the competition.
Lionel Messi's side will take on England in a blockbuster semi-final after defeating Switzerland 3-1 in the quarterfinals, while the Three Lions secured a 2-1 win over Norway to book their place in the last four.
According to reports from Argentina, the Albiceleste have asked FIFA for permission to wear their navy blue away kit instead of their traditional sky blue and white striped home jersey for the semi-final.
Argentina have won their alternate strip only once during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in the group-stage victory over Jordan. For the remainder of the tournament, they have featured in their iconic home colours.
FIFA oversees kit allocations during the World Cup to avoid colour clashes between teams and ensure both sides remain clearly distinguishable for players, match officials and spectators.
The reported request has drawn attention because Argentina wore the navy blue kit during two memorable FIFA World Cup victories over England.
In the 1986 World Cup quarter-final, Diego Maradona inspired Argentina to a famous 2-1 victory, scoring the controversial "Hand of God" goal as well as the iconic "Goal of the century". Argentina were also wearing their navy blue kit when they defeated England on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the 1998 World Cup Round of 16.
By contrast, when the two sides met at the 2002 World Cup, Argentina wore their traditional home jersey and suffered a 1-0 defeat after David Beckham converted a penalty.
Local media reports have suggested the request could be influenced by superstition, with the navy blue strip associated with Argentina's previous World Cup successes against England.
Reports indicate England are expected to wear their traditional all-white home kit for the semi-final, while Argentina's request to use the alternate jersey is subject to FIFA's approval under the tournament's kit regulations.
The governing body determines final kit allocations for every World Cup fixture, taking into account colour contrast and visibility requirements.
The encounter marks another chapter in one of international football's most storied rivalries. Argentina are aiming to reach a second successive FIFA World Cup final as they seek to defend the title they won in 2022, while England are looking to move one step closer to lifting the trophy for the first time since 1966.
With a place in the World Cup final at stake, attention will now shift to whether FIFA approves Argentina's request to wear the navy blue strip for the highly anticipated semi-final.
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