/Argentina vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Live Streaming: When, Where to watch Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah match in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 promises another blockbuster clash as defending champions Argentina take on Egypt in a high-stakes knockout encounter. With Lionel Messi aiming to keep Argentina's title defence alive and Mohamed Salah leading Egypt's charge, football fans can expect an exciting battle for a place in the quarter-finals.
Argentina enter the contest after surviving a tough test against Cabo Verde in the Round of 32, while Egypt booked their place in the last 16 with an impressive campaign. With no second chances in the knockout stage, both teams will be eager to deliver their best performance.
Argentina and Egypt have faced each other only twice in official matches, with the South American giants winning both encounters.
Matches Played: 2
Argentina Wins: 2
Egypt Wins: 0
Draws: 0
Their first meeting came at the Olympic Games, where Argentina registered a dominant 6-0 victory. The second was an international friendly in 2008, which Argentina won 2-0. However, with both squads undergoing major changes over the years, history is unlikely to have a significant impact on Tuesday's contest.
Match: Argentina vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16
Date (IST): Tuesday, July 7
Venue: Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta
Time (IST): 9:30 PM
Argentina vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: Where To Watch In India?
The match will be streamed live on Zee5 in India, while Unite8 Sports will provide the television broadcast.
Juan Musso, Gerónimo Rulli, Emiliano Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico, Gonzalo Montiel, Lisandro Martínez, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Facundo Medina, Nahuel Molina, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Valentín Barco, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Thiago Almada, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández, Julián Alvarez, Lionel Messi, Nico González, Giuliano Simeone, Nico Paz, José Manuel López and Lautaro Martínez.
Mohamed El Shenawy, El Mahdy Soliman, Mostafa Shobeir, Mohamed Alaa, Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Hany, Hossam Abdelmaguid, Ramy Rabia, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Ahmed Fatouh, Karim Hafez, Tarek Alaa, Emam Ashour, Mostafa Zico, Hamdi Fathy, Mohanad Lasheen, Nabil Emad Dunga, Marwan Attia, Mahmoud Saber, Trezeguet, Hamza Abdelkarim, Mohamed Salah, Haissem Hassan, Ibrahim Adel, Omar Marmoush and Zizo.
Argentina will start the match as favourites, but Egypt possess the quality to trouble the defending champions with the attacking threat of Salah and Marmoush. With a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals at stake, fans can expect an intense contest under the lights in Atlanta.
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