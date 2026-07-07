Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Argentina vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Live Streaming: When, Where to watch Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah match in India?

Argentina vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Live Streaming: When, Where to watch Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah match in India?

Defending champions Argentina take on Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake. Here's all you need to know about the match, including live streaming details, timing, venue and squads.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 05:14 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 05:16 PM IST
Argentina vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Live Streaming: When, Where to watch Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah match in India?
Image Credit: ZEE

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Robert Pattinson compares his 'The Odyssey' character to Jacob from 'Twilight'
Robert Pattinson4 min ago
2
Kerala7 min ago
3
Neha Dhupia9 min ago
4
FIFA World Cup 202610 min ago
5
MS Dhoni13 min ago