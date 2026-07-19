/Argentina vs Spain LIVE: Messi and Yamal unable to break deadlock as World Cup Final stays 0-0 at Half-Time

Spain enjoyed the better share of possession during the opening 45 minutes of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at MetLife Stadium but were unable to convert their territorial dominance into a goal as Argentina stood firm in a tense, tactical first half. From the opening whistle, Luis de la Fuente's men controlled the tempo through Rodri, who dictated play from midfield and helped Spain patiently build attacks. The European champions repeatedly circulated the ball around Argentina's defensive block, searching for openings down both flanks, but Lionel Scaloni's side remained compact and disciplined.
Argentina largely adopted a counter-attacking approach, allowing Spain possession before looking to spring forward whenever Lionel Messi found space between the lines.
Messi Shows Moments of Magic While Yamal Tests Argentina
Lionel Messi was Argentina's brightest attacking outlet during the opening period. The 39-year-old frequently dropped deep to collect possession before attempting to link up with his forwards. His vision and passing created a handful of promising situations, although Spain's organized backline quickly closed down the danger before Argentina could produce a clear scoring opportunity.
On the opposite flank, teenage sensation Lamine Yamal looked lively whenever he received the ball in one-on-one situations. The Barcelona winger troubled Argentina's defenders with his pace and close control but could not produce the decisive final pass as the South American champions limited Spain's attacking threat inside the penalty area.
Mikel Oyarzabal remained Spain's focal point in attack, making intelligent runs behind the Argentine defense, but clear-cut chances were few and far between in an evenly contested opening half.
Defenses Come Out on Top in Tactical Battle
Both teams displayed impressive defensive organization throughout the first 45 minutes. Spain pressed aggressively whenever they lost possession, preventing Argentina from launching quick counter-attacks, while Argentina stayed compact and denied Spain the space needed to create high-quality opportunities.
Neither goalkeeper was seriously tested despite several promising attacking moves from both sides. The match was instead defined by midfield control, tactical discipline and intense pressing, with every loose ball fiercely contested.
Everything to Play for After Goalless First Half
The referee's halftime whistle arrived with the score locked at 0-0 after a fascinating tactical contest between two of world football's strongest teams. Spain will be encouraged by their control of possession but know they must become more clinical in the final third. Argentina, meanwhile, will take confidence from their defensive resilience and will hope Messi can inspire another moment of brilliance after the break.
We have seen in last few matches Argentina becomes clucth after 80 minutes. With both teams still searching for the breakthrough, the second half promises to deliver a thrilling conclusion as two continental champions battle for football's biggest prize and a place in World Cup history.
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