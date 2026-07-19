Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Argentina vs Spain LIVE: Messi and Yamal unable to break deadlock as World Cup Final stays 0-0 at Half-Time

Argentina vs Spain LIVE: Messi and Yamal unable to break deadlock as World Cup Final stays 0-0 at Half-Time

The opening 45 minutes of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final produced an engrossing tactical contest, with defending champions Argentina and European champions Spain heading into halftime without finding a breakthrough at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 01:37 AM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 01:37 AM IST
Argentina vs Spain LIVE: Messi and Yamal unable to break deadlock as World Cup Final stays 0-0 at Half-Time
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Argentina vs Spain LIVE: Messi and Yamal unable to break deadlock as World Cup Final stays 0-0 at Half-Time
FIFA World Cup 202617 min ago
2
Ind vs Eng45 min ago
3
Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike59 min ago
4
US Iran conflict1 hr ago
5
Omar Abdullah1 hr ago