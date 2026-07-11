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Argentina vs Switzerland Live Streaming: When and where to watch Lionel Messi's FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal in India

Lionel Messi's Argentina will face Switzerland in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal as the defending champions aim to book a place in the last four. Here's all you need to know about the live streaming, telecast, kick-off time, venue and squads for the blockbuster clash in India.

Published: Jul 11, 2026, 04:27 PM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 04:27 PM IST
Argentina vs Switzerland Live Streaming: When and where to watch Lionel Messi's FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal in India
Image Credit: IANS

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