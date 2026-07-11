Defending champions Argentina will look to march into their second consecutive FIFA World Cup semi-final when they take on Switzerland in the crucial quarter-final clash at the Kansas City Stadium on Sunday.
Without doubt, Argentina have made eye-catching progress in North America, starting with the three straight Group J wins ,inspired by six Lionel Messi goals and an all-time World Cup top scorer record (21 goals and counting) for the mesmeric talisman.
Messi has mustered two more in the knockout phase, including the crucial Round of 16 equaliser against Egypt, but it also took the collective will and sheer determination of Lionel Scaloni’s defending champions to get over the line against both Egypt and Cabo Verde. Indeed, Argentina required an own-goal extra-time winner to finally subdue the debutants in the Round of 32. Another gruelling 3-2 epic followed against the North Africans as the champions hit three late goals to somehow deny Egypt.
Switzerland side who have quietly achieved their stated goal of putting together a best-ever World Cup campaign. Not only have Murat Yakin’s men booked the first quarter-final since 1954, but they travel to the Midwest having claimed back-to-back knockout victories for the first time ever in a global showpiece.
The Alpine side were clinical in dispatching Algeria 2-0 in the Round of 32 before making light of the absence of breakout star Johan Manzambi to outlast Colombia on penalties after a last-16 stalemate.
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Date and kick-off time: Sunday, July 12, 6:30 AM IST
Venue: Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City
Referee: Joao Pinheiro
Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Geronimo Rulli, Juan Musso
Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Facundo Medina
Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Enzo Fernandez, Valentin Barco
Forwards: Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Lau taro Martinez, Thiago Almada, Nicolas Paz, Nicolas Gonzalez, Giuliano Simeone, Jose Manuel Lopez
Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel, Yvon Mvogo, Jonas Omlin.
Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodríguez, Silvan Widmer, Cédric Zesiger, Eray Cömert, Ulisses Garcia, Lucas Blondel, Becir
Omeragic.
Midfielders: Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, Remo Freuler, Ardon Jashari, Vincent Sierro, Michel Aebischer, Fabian Rieder, Dan Ndoye, Ruben Vargas, Renato Steffen, Filip Ugrinic.
Forwards: Breel Embolo, Zeki Amdouni, Noah Okafor, Joel Monteiro, Kwadwo Duah, Albian Hajdari.
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