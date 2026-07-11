Messi has mustered two more in the knockout phase, including the crucial Round of 16 equaliser against Egypt, but it also took the collective will and sheer determination of Lionel Scaloni’s defending champions to get over the line against both Egypt and Cabo Verde. Indeed, Argentina required an own-goal extra-time winner to finally subdue the debutants in the Round of 32. Another gruelling 3-2 epic followed against the North Africans as the champions hit three late goals to somehow deny Egypt.