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  • /'Argentina's defence is still one of their biggest strengths': India defender Sandesh Jhingan backs Messi's side against Egypt

'Argentina's defence is still one of their biggest strengths': India defender Sandesh Jhingan backs Messi's side against Egypt

India defender Sandesh Jhingan has shared his take on Argentina's chances ahead of their FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against Egypt. The Indian international also weighed in on the Switzerland-Colombia contest, highlighting the key tactical battles to watch.

Published: Jul 07, 2026, 02:56 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 02:58 PM IST
'Argentina's defence is still one of their biggest strengths': India defender Sandesh Jhingan backs Messi's side against Egypt
Image Credit: IANS

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