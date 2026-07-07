"Colombia have been one of the most exciting teams in the tournament. They create superiority in midfield through James Rodríguez, control possession well and then use the pace of Luis Díaz to attack the spaces behind. They're a very complete side. But Switzerland are equally impressive in a different way. They're compact, tactically disciplined and defend with a very organised mid-block. I think Manzambi has been the X-factor and has given them that extra attacking edge. I actually have a feeling Switzerland might edge this one, but I think both teams are so evenly matched that whoever makes fewer mistakes in midfield and makes better decisions will probably progress to the quarter-finals," he said.