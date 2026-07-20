Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 celebrations were overshadowed by chaotic scenes after the final whistle as Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes was shown a post-match red card following a heated altercation involving players from both teams.
Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday (July 19), with substitute Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute to hand La Roja their second World Cup title.
However, moments after the final whistle, emotions boiled over as players from both sides became involved in a heated confrontation on the pitch, forcing teammates and coaching staff to intervene.
Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes was at the centre of the incident after Spain began celebrating their World Cup triumph.
Videos circulating on social media showed Paredes confronting several Spanish players before shoving midfielder Gavi during the altercation. As tensions escalated, players from both teams rushed in, resulting in a mass confrontation near the centre of the pitch.
Full scenes after final whistle.@MickyJnr__ pic.twitter.com/ZXCvAFkHwy— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2026
The referee eventually restored order and issued a post-match red card to Paredes for violent conduct, capping off a frustrating night for the Argentina midfielder.
The confrontation reportedly began with a verbal exchange between Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi and Spain captain Rodri.
As per the footage aired by Argentina broadcaster TyC Sports, Otamendi was heard saying, "You were crying all week, you fool. You and Laporte, both of you. That's not right, you were crying witht the referees, my friend."
Spain forward Mikel Oyarzabal stepped in to separate the pair before the situation escalated further. The exchange appeared to reference pre-match comments made by Spain defender Aymeric Laporte, who had questioned some refereeing decisions involving Argentina earlier in the tournament. Rodri, however, had not publicly commented on the controversy.
Paredes became the second Argentina player to be dismissed during the World Cup final. Earlier, midfielder Enzo Fernandez received a second yellow card deep into stoppage time of normal time after a challenge on Spain defender Pau Cubarsi, forcing Lionel Scaloni's side to play the entirety of extra time with 10 men.
Spain eventually capitalised on their numerical advantage as Ferran Torres converted Nico Williams cross in the 106th minute to secure a 1-0 victory.
Despite the narrow scoreline, Spain dominated large parts of the final, controlling possession and limiting Lionel Messi's influence throughout the contest. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez produced several important saves to keep Argentina in the match before Torres finally broke the deadlock in extra time.
The victory ended Argentina's hopes of retaining the FIFA World Cup title and secured Spain's second World Cup crown. It also completed an outstanding campaign for La Roja, who finished the tournament with just one goal conceded.
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