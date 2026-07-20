Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Argentina's Leandro Paredes sent off after ugly post-match brawl following FIFA World Cup 2026 final defeat to Spain | Watch Video

Argentina's Leandro Paredes sent off after ugly post-match brawl following FIFA World Cup 2026 final defeat to Spain | Watch Video

Argentina's Leandro Paredes was shown a post-match red card after a heated altercation following Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 final victory. Watch the viral incident that overshadowed La Roja's title celebrations.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 09:45 AM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 09:45 AM IST
Argentina's Leandro Paredes sent off after ugly post-match brawl following FIFA World Cup 2026 final defeat to Spain | Watch Video
Image Credit: X

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026: Importance of touching the divine chariot during festival - See this year's pics
Jagannath Rath Yatra 202613 min ago
2
monsoon session25 min ago
3
CJP protest31 min ago
4
FIFA World Cup 202636 min ago
5
Uttar Pradesh43 min ago