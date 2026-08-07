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Ariha Pangambam creates history, becomes first Indian to win senior women's gold at Asian Aerobic Gymnastics Championships

Ariha Pangambam became the first Indian to win a senior women's individual gold medal at the Asian Aerobic Gymnastics Championships. The 22-year-old from Manipur clinched the historic title with a score of 19.100, marking a major milestone for Indian gymnastics.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 04:48 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 05:03 PM IST
Ariha Pangambam creates history, becomes first Indian to win senior women's gold at Asian Aerobic Gymnastics Championships
Image Credit: Facebook

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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