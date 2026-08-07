India's Ariha Pangambam scripted history by becoming the first Indian gymnast to win a senior individual women's gold medal at the Asian Aerobic Gymnastics Championships.
The 22-year-old from Manipur delivered a stunning performance in the final, registering a total score of 19.100 to finish at the top of the podium and secure India's maiden gold in the event.
Ariha impressed across all three judging parameters, earning 8.650 in artistry, 7.600 in execution and 2.850 in difficulty to seal the historic title. The gold medal marks a significant milestone in Ariha's career after narrowly missing the podium with fourth-place finishes at the Asian Championships in 2022 and 2024. She has previously won gold medals at the National Games in 2023 and 2025 and is also a multiple-time national champion.
Reacting to the achievement, Ariha reflected on the journey that began in Manipur and credited years of hard work and dedication for helping her reach the top.
In a post on LinkedIn, she wrote that gymnastics had become "more than just a discipline" and described it as "my life's language."
She also acknowledged the role of her coach, Yumnam Ranjan Singh, saying her journey from local competitions to representing India internationally was built on years of perseverance and continuous learning.
Ariha added that she is currently pursuing a Post-Graduate Certificate at AISTS India, where she is studying sports leadership with the aim of contributing to athlete development and sports management in the future.
HISTORIC GOLD IN ASIAN AEROBIC CHAMPIONSHIPS(@SportsArena1234) August 7, 2026
Ariha Pangambam creates history by winning India's first ever GOLD in Senior Individual Women at the Asian Aerobic Gymnastics Championships.
Final score: 19.10
Artistry - 8.65, Execution - 7.60, Difficulty - 2.85
… pic.twitter.com/GeJbIly0Ol
Congratulating the gymnast, Gymnastics Federation of India president Sudhir Mittal praised both Ariha and her coach for the landmark achievement. "A great achievement for us. Did very well. Kudos to her and her coach," Mittal said.
Ariha has represented India at several international competitions, including the FIG Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships, the Suzuki World Cup in Japan, and previous editions of the Asian Aerobic Gymnastics Championships.
Her latest triumph marks a historic moment for Indian aerobic gymnastics and adds another milestone to the country's growing success in international gymnastics.
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