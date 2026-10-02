/Arjun Prasad wins IGPL title with stunning 63, Veer Ganapathy finishes runner-up

Arjun Prasad clinched the IGPL title at Qutab Golf Course on Friday, completing a remarkable breakthrough in only his second appearance in the Indian Golf Premier League. The young professional produced the defining performance of the tournament in the third round, carding a brilliant seven-under 63 to finish at 16-under 194 after rounds of 66, 65 and 63.
Prasad's third-round display included seven birdies and no bogeys. He turned in 31 and came home in 32, finishing his round with back-to-back birdies to pull away from the chasing pack.
The victory marks a significant step forward for Prasad, who made his IGPL debut at Ras Al Khaimah just a couple of weeks ago and finished among the leading players. He followed that performance by going all the way at Qutab.
Veer Ganapathy also produced a seven-under 63 in the third round but finished second at 12-under 198. He had rounds of 68 and 67 before matching Prasad's 63.
Ganapathy once again came close to claiming the title after finishing runner-up in several events last season. Shiv Kapur, captain of the Delhi Blue Bulls, finished third at 11-under 199 after carding a 65 in the final round.
Four-time IGPL winner Gaganjeet Bhullar finished fourth at 10-under 200 after a five-under final round. Olympian Udayan Mane, Karandeep Kochhar and Harshjeet Sethie shared fifth place after strong performances in the tournament.
Kashika Misra, who had taken the lead after opening rounds of 66 and 64, endured a difficult final round. She carded a six-over 76 and eventually finished tied 20th. Despite the drop down the leaderboard, Misra finished as the top woman golfer in the tournament.
Prasad's strong individual performance also helped Unico Gurugram Tuskers claim the team honours. The team finished at 23-under, four shots ahead of their nearest rivals. Prasad was supported by Shat Mishra, Tushar Pannu and Shaurya Binu.
Vimtra Chennai Lions finished second at 19-under, with Bhullar leading their challenge in fourth place and Harshjeet Sethie also featuring among the top performers. Five teams: Bengaluru Stallions, Flying Man Kolkata, Auro Goa Eagles, Delhi Blue Bulls and Punjab Raptors, shared third place at 18-under.
Prasad's victory adds another new name to the list of IGPL winners in 2026. Earlier in the season, Aryan Roopa Anand, Udayan Mane, Sachin Baisoya and Gaganjeet Bhullar had also tasted victory.
However, at Qutab Golf Course, it was Prasad who delivered when it mattered most. His seven-under 63 in the decisive round gave him the cushion he needed and turned his strong start to life in the IGPL into his first title.
With only two IGPL appearances under his belt, Prasad has already made a strong impression on the league, following up his debut among the leading players in Ras Al Khaimah with a championship-winning performance in New Delhi.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.