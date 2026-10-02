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Arjun Prasad wins IGPL title with stunning 63, Veer Ganapathy finishes runner-up

Arjun Prasad clinched his maiden IGPL title at Qutab Golf Course after a stunning seven-under 63 in the decisive round. He finished four shots ahead of Veer Ganapathy, while Shiv Kapur took third place.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 07:21 PM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 07:21 PM IST
Arjun Prasad wins IGPL title with stunning 63, Veer Ganapathy finishes runner-up
Image Credit: File Photo

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Arjun Prasad wins IGPL title with stunning 63, Veer Ganapathy finishes runner-up
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