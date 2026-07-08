/Arnav Paparkar creates history, becomes first Indian in 36 years to reach Wimbledon junior quarterfinals

Indian teenager Arnav Paparkar scripted history at the 2026 Wimbeldon Championships by becoming the first Indian in 36 years to reach the boys singles quarterfinals. The 18-year-old defeated Japan's Ryo Tabata 6-2, 6-1 in the third round on Wednesday, sealing the win in just 52 minutes.
With the victory, Paparkar became the first Indian since Leander Paes in 1990 to reach the last eight of the Wimbeldon junior singles event. Paes had gone on to win the junior title that year, while Ramanathan Krishnan and Ramesh Krishnan are the other Indians to have lifted the prestigious crown.
Ranked World No.19 in the ITF junior ranking, Paparkar dominated the contest from start to finish with aggressive serving and clean ball striking. He kept Tabata under constant pressure and comfortably advanced to the quarterfinals after another commanding performance on grass.
The result continues an impressive Wimbeldon campaign for the Indian youngster, who has dropped just one set so far in the tournament.
Paparkar had already grabbed headlines in the previous round by upsetting junior World No. 3 Keaton Hance of the United States 6-2, 6-3.
The Indian relied on his powerful serve throughout the match, firing six aces, saving every breakpoint he faced and conceding only 18 points on serve. His tactical preparation also proved decisive, having studied Hance's first-round match before executing his game plan effectively.
A trainee at the Hemant Bendrey Tennis Academy under coach Prosonjit Paul, Paparkar has steadily climbed the junior circuit over the past two years.
Among his notable achievements are:
- Winner of the ITF J60 Manama and J200 Kuala Lumpur titles in 2025.
- AITA Boys Under-18 National No. 1 for 21 consecutive weeks.
- Third-round appearance at the 2026 Roland Garros Junior Championships, helping him break into the world's top 20 junior rankings.
Paparkar is now just two victories away from reaching the Wimbledon junior final. His historic run has emerged as one of the biggest success stories for Indian junior tennis this season and further underlines his potential as one of the country's brightest young prospects.
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