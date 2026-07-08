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Arnav Paparkar creates history, becomes first Indian in 36 years to reach Wimbledon junior quarterfinals

Arnav Paparkar scripted history by becoming the first Indian in 36 years to reach the Wimbledon boys' singles junior quarterfinals after defeating Japan's Ryo Tabata 6-2, 6-1. The 18-year-old continued his dream run at Wimbledon 2026, following up his stunning upset over World No. 3 Keaton Hance with another dominant straight-sets victory.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 08:56 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 08:57 PM IST
Arnav Paparkar creates history, becomes first Indian in 36 years to reach Wimbledon junior quarterfinals
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About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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