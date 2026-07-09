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Arnav Paparkar's historic Wimbledon 2026 run ends with quarterfinal defeat to Jordan Lee

Arnav Paparkar's impressive Wimbledon 2026 junior campaign ended with a straight-sets defeat to Jordan Lee in the boys' singles quarterfinals. The 18-year-old, however, created history by becoming the first Indian in 36 years to reach the Wimbledon boys' singles last eight.

Published: Jul 09, 2026, 08:38 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 08:38 PM IST
Arnav Paparkar's historic Wimbledon 2026 run ends with quarterfinal defeat to Jordan Lee
Image Credit: IANS

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