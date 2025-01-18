Aryna Sabalenka Reaches Round Of 16 In Australian Open

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka secured an entry in the fourth round of the ongoing Australian Open, beating 42nd-ranked Denmark player Clara Tauson in their third-round clash on Friday. Sabalenka won the match 7-6(5), 6-4 at the Rod Laver Arena.

In their first-ever meeting, Sabalenka, a top-seed, trailed by 3-5 in the opening set and fought back well to battle past her opponent in around two hours and six minutes. "She put me under pressure. She (her opponent) played really great tennis under pressure, as well. It was great level from her. If she is going to continue working, improving herself, playing the way she played today, of course, she is going to be there [at the top level]," Sabalenka said, according to WTA website

Sabalenka's fourth-round challenge will be the 14th seed Mirra Andreeva, who she leads 3-1 in head-to-head record. Andreeva secured her first win against Sabalenka at the French Open quarterfinals last year. Also, American tennis star Coco Gauff made it to the fourth round of the ongoing Australian Open competition with a win over Leylah Fernandez in the tournament on Friday.

Gauff beat Leylah by 6-4, 6-2, making it the 14th time that she has reached the second week of any Grand Slam event. 2024 was great for Gauff as she defended her Auckland Open title and reached the semifinal of the Australian Open. She began this year undefeated at the United Cup and helped Team USA secure the title. She is currently on a 10-match winning streak which dates back to WTA Finals Riyadh triumph at 2024-end, as per WTA.

Now, she has set up for himself an encounter with the 2023 US Champion and former Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic, who made it to the next round because Naomi Osaka retired from the match due to an injury.