/Ashish Yadav wins Silver at World Athletics U20 Championships, joins Neeraj Chopra in elite club

India's Ashish Yadav scripted a memorable chapter in Indian athletics by winning the silver medal in the men's javelin throw at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
The 19-year-old produced a best throw of 74.09m to finish second in the final. South Africa's Jan-Hendrik Heymans won the gold medal with an impressive 80.50m, while Dominica's Addison James claimed bronze with 73.89m. Ashish’s silver medal is significant as he became only the second Indian after Neeraj Chopra to win a javelin medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships.
Chopra had created history in 2016 by winning gold at the World U20 Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland, with a world U20 record of 86.48m.
Ashish started the final with a throw of 69.96m before fouling his second attempt. He then registered his best effort of 74.09m in the third round. The Indian followed it with throws of 72.31m, 70.62m and 67.98m to secure the silver medal.
Heymans established an early lead with 76.92m in his opening attempt before improving to 79.42m in the fifth round. He eventually sealed the gold with an 80.50m throw in his final attempt. Ashish entered the final with a personal best of 74.49m, achieved at the Indian Open Throws Competition in Patiala earlier this year. India had two athletes in the javelin final, with T. Dharanidharan finishing sixth with a best throw of 72.35m.
Ashish’s achievement is particularly notable given his unconventional start in the sport. He began training with a wooden javelin in a dry pond near his village, Mawaiya in Mirzapur, where proper sporting facilities were unavailable.
Before taking up athletics seriously, Ashish also helped his father with his milk distribution business. His uncle Dharamraj Singh, a discus thrower, encouraged him to pursue javelin throw. Ashish later earned an opportunity to train at the Hisar Centre, run by the Sports Authority of India in collaboration with the Inspire Institute of Sport.
At the centre, coach Arvind Kumar identified Ashish's potential, particularly his speed and explosive athletic ability. Ashish also revealed that Neeraj Chopra’s achievements inspired him to take up javelin throw. However, after winning silver, he stressed that he did not want to be compared with Chopra and viewed the medal as an important beginning to his career.
Neeraj Chopra congratulated Ashish Yadav following his silver-medal-winning performance. Chopra described the achievement as particularly special to him as a fellow javelin thrower and expressed pride in Ashish’s performance.
Ashish’s silver also marked India’s first medal at the 2026 World Athletics U20 Championships. The performance comes 10 years after Chopra’s historic World U20 gold and gives Indian athletics another promising name to watch in men’s javelin throw.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.