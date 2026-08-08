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Ashish Yadav wins Silver at World Athletics U20 Championships, joins Neeraj Chopra in elite club

Ashish Yadav won silver in the men’s javelin throw at the World Athletics U20 Championships with a best effort of 74.09m. He became only the second Indian after Neeraj Chopra to win a javelin medal at the global junior championships.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 04:40 PM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 04:40 PM IST
Ashish Yadav wins Silver at World Athletics U20 Championships, joins Neeraj Chopra in elite club
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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