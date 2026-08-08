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Ashleigh Gardner faces fresh scrutiny as estranged wife Monica Wright demands action from cricket Australia

Ashleigh Gardner faces fresh scrutiny after estranged wife Monica Wright called for action over allegations involving the Australia vice-captain.Wright has questioned Cricket Australia’s handling of the matter and urged the governing body to reconsider Gardner’s leadership role.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 08:47 PM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 11:15 PM IST
Ashleigh Gardner faces fresh scrutiny as estranged wife Monica Wright demands action from cricket Australia
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About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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