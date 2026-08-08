/Ashleigh Gardner faces fresh scrutiny as estranged wife Monica Wright demands action from cricket Australia

Australia women's vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner is facing fresh scrutiny after her estranged wife, Monica Wright, publicly criticised Cricket Australia's handling of allegations surrounding the cricketer's personal life.
Wright has called for Gardner to be removed from her leadership role, arguing that allegations she previously made should have consequences for the Australia all-rounder's position within the team. Speaking to Code Sports, Wright questioned why Cricket Australia had not publicly addressed the matter.
Wright argued that players representing their country carry a responsibility to maintain high standards, particularly when they hold leadership positions. She questioned whether Cricket Australia’s silence indicated that the governing body supported the alleged conduct.
Her comments relate to allegations involving Gardner and fellow Australia cricketer Georgia Voll. Wright first brought the matter into the public domain in July and subsequently identified Voll in posts discussing the allegations. The claims have not been independently established as fact.
Cricket Australia has maintained that the matter is personal and private. The governing body said relationships within its workforce are covered by its Respect at Work policy and that appropriate conflict-of-interest arrangements are put in place to support leadership responsibilities and maintain the integrity of team processes.
Gardner’s position with the Australian team has not changed. She remains the vice-captain of the women’s side and was part of Australia’s squad during their successful 2026 T20 World Cup campaign. Cricket Australia’s official squad listings also identify Gardner as vice-captain alongside Tahlia McGrath.
Gardner and Wright married in April 2025, but their relationship later broke down and the pair have since separated. Reports have linked the dispute to events surrounding Australia’s 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup campaign, though details of their private relationship remain contested.
The controversy has also drawn attention to Gardner’s standing at domestic level. Her WBBL franchise, Sydney Sixers, has publicly indicated its support for the all-rounder, with general manager Rachael Haynes saying the club had checked in on Gardner and continued to value her as an important member of the team.
Despite the controversy, Gardner continues to be an important part of Australia’s women’s cricket setup. The all-rounder has been a regular member of the national side and remains part of the leadership group.
The latest development, however, has once again placed scrutiny on Cricket Australia’s handling of off-field matters and raised questions about leadership accountability in Australian women’s cricket.
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