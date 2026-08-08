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Ashmita Chaliha beats Rakshitha Ramraj to reach Korea Masters Super 300 final

Ashmita Chaliha defeated Rakshitha Ramraj in three games to storm into the Korea Masters Super 300 final. She will face China’s Han Qianxi in the title clash on Sunday.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 03:38 PM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 03:38 PM IST
Ashmita Chaliha beats Rakshitha Ramraj to reach Korea Masters Super 300 final
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Ashmita Chaliha beats Rakshitha Ramraj to reach Korea Masters Super 300 final
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