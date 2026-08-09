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Ashmita Chaliha scripts history, wins maiden BWF World Tour Title at Korea Masters

Ashmita Chaliha scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win the Korea Masters, defeating China’s Han Qian Xi in the final. The 26-year-old secured her maiden BWF World Tour title with a 14-21, 21-14, 21-14 comeback victory.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 03:56 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
Ashmita Chaliha scripts history, wins maiden BWF World Tour Title at Korea Masters
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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