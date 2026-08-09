/Ashmita Chaliha scripts history, wins maiden BWF World Tour Title at Korea Masters

Ashmita Chaliha scripted history on Sunday as she became the first Indian badminton player to win the Korea Masters, securing the biggest title of her career with a stunning comeback victory over China's Han Qian Xi.
The 26-year-old Indian shuttler defeated fourth-seeded Han 14-21, 21-14, 21-14 in 53 minutes in the women’s singles final at Asan City to clinch her maiden BWF World Tour title.
Chaliha’s victory also saw her join the elite list of Indian players to win a BWF Super 300 title. She became the third Indian woman to claim a Super 300 crown this year after Devika Sihag won the Thailand Masters and Tanvi Sharma triumphed at the Chinese Taipei Open.
The World No. 50 had to fight back after surrendering the opening game despite making a bright start. Chaliha raced to a 9-5 lead but lost five consecutive points as Han took control and eventually sealed the first game 21-14.
However, the Indian left-hander responded strongly in the second game. She displayed greater patience during long rallies and produced winners at crucial moments to level the contest at one game apiece.
Chaliha carried that momentum into the decider and maintained her composure under pressure. Despite the changing drift conditions, she adapted well and eventually closed out the match 21-14 to complete a memorable comeback.
Chaliha enjoyed an impressive campaign in Korea, beginning with straight-game victories over qualifier Ririna Hiramoto and Kim Min Ji.
Her biggest statement came in the quarterfinals when she defeated top seed Hina Akechi 20-22, 21-15, 21-19 in a hard-fought contest. She then overcame compatriot Rakshita Sree Santhosh Ramraj to reach her first BWF World Tour final.
The Korea Masters title marks a major breakthrough for the Guwahati-born shuttler, whose previous best result this season had been a semifinal appearance at the Macau Open in June.
Chaliha had also made the quarterfinals at the China Masters and Malaysia Masters after returning from a three-month injury layoff in May.
The historic triumph will also have a significant impact on Chaliha’s world ranking. The Indian star is set to break into the BWF world top 40 for the first time following her Korea Masters triumph.
Speaking after her victory, Chaliha admitted that the achievement was difficult to process but made it clear that she wants more success. "I feel really great and unbelievable. But then I am trying to digest it. Now, I am hungry for more," Chaliha said after winning the Korea Masters title.
With the victory, Chaliha has now added her name to a growing list of Indian women making their mark on the BWF World Tour. PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal have previously won multiple titles at the Super 300 level, while Devika Sihag and Tanvi Sharma have also enjoyed breakthrough campaigns this season.
Chaliha's Korea Masters triumph, however, stands out as a landmark moment in her career as she became the first Indian to win the Korea Masters and secured her maiden BWF World Tour crown.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.