Asian Games 2023: Shooters Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema And Shiva Narwal Power India To 6th Gold, Win 10m Air Pistol Team Event

Hangzhou: The men’s 10m air pistol team continued India’s success story at the Asian Games 2023 here, winning gold with two marksmen also making it to the individual finals on Thursday. The team of Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal narrowly beat the Chinese team to take the top podium and earn India its fourth gold medal from the shooting ranges.

With Thursday’s success, Indian shooters have so far won four gold, four silver and five bronze medals. The Indian trio’s aggregate score of 1734 was just one better than Chinese team, which settled for the silver medal, while Vietnam, with a score of 1730, bagged the bronze.

Sarabjot and Arjun also made it to the eight-shooter finals and will be in contention for individual medals as well.

Manipur’s Roshibina Devi Naorem settles for silver in women’s 60kg Wushu

Manipur’s Roshibina Devi Naorem bagged a silver medal for India in the women’s 60 Kg Wushu at the Asian Games 2023. She missed a chance to win gold after losing in the final to her Chinese opponent Xiaowei Wu 2-0.

However, Roshibina has upgraded the colour of her medal from bronze, which she won in the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games. Roshibana Devi lived up to the expectations of the Indian stormed into the Wushu 60kg finals and ensured another medal for India on Wednesday.

While facing a tough challenge in the form of Vietnam’s Thi Thu Nguyen, Roshibana emerged victorious with a final scoreline of 2-0 in favour of the Indian. She produced a dazzling performance in the quarterfinal, making short work of Kazakhstan’s Aiman Karshyga.

At the last edition of the Asian Games, India’s 13-member Wushu contingent returned with four bronze medals.

Indian women sail into badminton team quarterfinals

Indian women’s badminton team thrashed Mongolia 3-0 to sail into the quarterfinals of the team championships of the Asian Games on Thursday. In a clash between two lop-sided sides, it was two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu who started the proceedings with a 21-3 21-3 win over Myagmartseren Ganbaatar in the first singles.

In the second singles, Ashmita Chaliha dished out a clinical 21-2 21-3 win over Kherlen Darkhanbaatar before Anupama Upadhyaya claimed another dominating 21-0 21-2 win against Khulangoo Baatar in the third singles.

India will face a formidable Thailand in the quarterfinals. With former world champion Ratchanok Intanon, world no. 12 Pornpawee Chochuwong and world no. 17 Supanida Katethong in their ranks, it will be a tough task for India to tame the Thailand team.